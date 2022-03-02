Body of man found with hands, feet bound in Ensom City

Body of man found with hands, feet bound in Ensom CityWednesday, March 02, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - The St Catherine North police are probing the death of a man whose body was found with his hands and feet bound on Tuesday on a playing field in Ensom City, Spanish Town.
Dead is Ian Robinson of Old Harbour, St Catherine.
Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that shortly after 7:00 am, residents stumbled upon the body on a playing field close to the Ensom City community centre.
The police were alerted and the body was removed to the morgue.
While some residents reported hearing gunshots in the area on Monday night, investigators are awaiting the results of a post mortem to determine Robinson's cause of death.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy