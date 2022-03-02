Body of man found with hands, feet bound in Ensom City

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - The St Catherine North police are probing the death of a man whose body was found with his hands and feet bound on Tuesday on a playing field in Ensom City, Spanish Town.

Dead is Ian Robinson of Old Harbour, St Catherine.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that shortly after 7:00 am, residents stumbled upon the body on a playing field close to the Ensom City community centre.

The police were alerted and the body was removed to the morgue.

While some residents reported hearing gunshots in the area on Monday night, investigators are awaiting the results of a post mortem to determine Robinson's cause of death.