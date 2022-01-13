Body of nine-year-old found in St James

Body of nine-year-old found in St JamesThursday, January 13, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The body of a nine-year-old child has been discovered in Fairfield, St James.
Scene of crime detectives are now at the location.
Unconfirmed reports reaching the OBSERVER ONLINE are that the child was inside a car when it was hijacked by criminals.
More details soon
- Rochelle Clayton
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy