Body wrapped in sheet fished from Kingston Harbour

Body wrapped in sheet fished from Kingston HarbourThursday, April 07, 2022
The police are seeking the public's help to identify the body of a man that was fished from the sea on Thursday morning.
It was spotted floating in the water near Rae Town across from the General Penitentiary perimeter wall in Kingston.
According to the police, the body was found sometime after 9 am wrapped in a sheet with its feet bound and tape around its head.
More details to come.
