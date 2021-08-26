Bog Walk Gorge closed, several other roads impacted by flooding, landslides

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that the road through the Bog Walk Gorge, St Catherine is now closed as flood waters have risen to very dangerous levels.

This follows heavy rains from a tropical depression south of Jamaica. A flash flood warning was issued for low-lying and flood prone areas in several parishes.

While warning against venturing into the Bog Walk Gorge area, the NWA further reported flooding on the road between Bog Walk and Natural Bridge, and Tamerind Farm to Naggo Head, all in St Catherine.

Flooding was also reported in the Clarendon communities of Alley, Four Paths, Milk River, Mitchell Town, Halse Hall and Rymesbury communities. Motorists are being advised to avoid these areas at this time.

In St Thomas, the Bethel to White Ford corridor was deemed as impassable due to a landslide.

Meanwhile, rock fall continues to impact the Mount Rosser corridor, the NWA said.

