Bog Walk Gorge reopened as NWA teams work to clear blocked roads

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine is now reopened to vehicular traffic, following the passage of Tropical Storm Grace which prompted its closure, after the Rio Cobre overflowed its banks.

Elsewhere in the parish, as well as in Clarendon, National Works Agency (NWA) teams continue works to clear other roadways that were made impassable by the storm.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, said the Colbeck Junction to Planters roadway in St Catherine, as well as the Colonel Ridge to Kellits roadway in Clarendon remain impassable to vehicular traffic.

He said that teams have been mobilised to clear these thoroughfares, but as at 3:00 this afternoon, both roadways were still impassable.

Shaw further stated that teams are now working to clear blockages at Rock River to Ginger Hill and Alston to Silent Hill both in Clarendon.

The Alston to Silent Hill roadway has been restored to single lane access. However, motorists should exercise caution while using these roadways, Shaw said.

Meanwhile, in St Catherine, a team is working to clear the Bartley to Ginger Ridge roadway. The corridor which was blocked by landslides and fallen trees now has single lane access in some areas but remain impassable at others. The agency said the intent is to have the roadway restored to at least single lane access before late this evening.

Shaw further advised motorists to avoid blocked areas and to use alternative routes to access their destinations.