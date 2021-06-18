Bog Walk Gorge to be closed this Sunday

Bog Walk Gorge to be closed this SundayFriday, June 18, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Work Agency (NWA) says it will be closing the road through the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine this Sunday, June 20, as the corridor is now undergoing repairs costing approximately $18 million, and is being closed to facilitate some of the works.
Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, said in a release, that the works to be undertaken on Sunday will involve the paving of the Flat Bridge and its approaches.
Shaw said that the closure is expected to take place between the hours of 9:00 am and 6:00 pm and no vehicular access can be allowed through the Gorge during that time.
Motorists are therefore being urged to use an alternative route during the period of the closure.
