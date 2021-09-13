Bolt sprints to number six on Billboard

Country Yutes, the debut album by Olympian Usain Bolt and his longtime friend Nugent 'NJ' Walker has debuted at number six on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

Bolt put up a tough fight against two Marley titles. Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers clings to the number one spot for an 88th consecutive week.

The other Marley album, The Capitol Session 73 which was released September 3 via Eagle Rock Entertainment, debuts at number two.

Legend moved 10,760,831 in streaming activity. Of that sum, 11,038 in album sales. Pure album sales accounted for 2,436.

The Capitol Session 73 registered 693,701 in streaming activity with 2,681 in album sales. Of that number, 2,130 were in pure album sales.

Country Yutes' number reflects 148,821 in streaming activity with 1,807 in album sales and 1,651 in pure album sales.

