Bolt sprints to number six on Billboard

Bolt sprints to number six on BillboardMonday, September 13, 2021
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
Country Yutes, the debut album by Olympian Usain Bolt and his longtime friend Nugent 'NJ' Walker has debuted at number six on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.
Bolt put up a tough fight against two Marley titles. Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers clings to the number one spot for an 88th consecutive week.
The other Marley album, The Capitol Session 73 which was released September 3 via Eagle Rock Entertainment, debuts at number two.
Legend moved 10,760,831 in streaming activity. Of that sum, 11,038 in album sales. Pure album sales accounted for 2,436.
The Capitol Session 73 registered 693,701 in streaming activity with 2,681 in album sales. Of that number, 2,130 were in pure album sales.
Country Yutes' number reflects 148,821 in streaming activity with 1,807 in album sales and 1,651 in pure album sales.
More news on the Billboard charts in Wednesday's edition of the Jamaica Observer.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy