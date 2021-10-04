Bolt the latest sports icon to enter NFT market
Jamaican star signs with company co-founded by Tom BradyMonday, October 04, 2021
Sprint legend Usain Bolt is the latest sports legend to join the NFT craze, as he prepares to sell a digital collection of iconic moments in his career.
The eight time Olympic gold medalist has joined Autograph, the digital media and NFT platform co-founded by NFL quarterback Tom Brady, the company announced in a press release.
"Now that I've retired from running professionally, I've decided to take my hunger for competition to the next level in a growing space and get involved with NFTs and Autograph," said Usain Bolt in the release. "I'm honored to join Autograph as they continue to add legendary athletes to the team and provide a platform that uniquely connects me with both my fans as well as new communities."
Sporting greats like Tiger Woods, Tony Hawk, Naomi Osaka, Derek Jeter, Simone Biles and Wayne Gretzky are also members of Autograph, which is pioneering partnerships with the world's biggest sports and entertainment icons to usher in a new era of digital collecting.
Bolt's NFT line will highlight top moments of his career such as his world record-breaking gold medal performance in the 2008 Summer Olympics 100m sprint, in Beijing, China.
The line is being released as part of what Autograph calls its “Preseason Access Collection” and is being marketed in a way to give Bolt's fan base a first taste.
They will go on sale October 5 to 7, with prices ranging from US$12 to US$100. However, if you want to get your hands on pieces signed by Bolt, prepare to dig deeper in your pockets as those will start at US $250.
Autograph says it expects the line to sell out in minutes.
NFT, which means non-fungible token, allows people to sell digital goods such as music, drawings, and in Bolt's case, sports memorabilia.
Through bidding and blockchain technology, buyers secure a unique ownership in a piece. NFTs have no tangible form of their own, and as such buyers are given digital tokens as certificates of ownership.
