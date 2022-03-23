Bomb threat at Sagicor Complex in Montego Bay

Bomb threat at Sagicor Complex in Montego BayWednesday, March 23, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Firefighters and security personnel have reportedly responded to a bomb threat at a pharmacy at the Sagicor Complex in Montego Bay.
According to OBSERVER ONLINE sources , the Brigade got the call at 2:25 pm and have since responded with three units from the Freeport Station.
They have begun evacuation of the premises and have diverted traffic from along the road.
More to come.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy