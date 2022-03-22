Bomb threat at Sutton Street court - Cops call in bomb squad

Bomb threat at Sutton Street court - Cops call in bomb squadTuesday, March 22, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Cases at the Sutton Street court in downtown Kingston were put on hold Tuesday morning after someone called and made a bomb threat.
Superintendent Beresford Williams, head of the Kingston Central Police Division, said the courthouse was emptied sometime after 10 am after a caller said a bomb had been placed there.
Superintendent Williams said the Bomb Squad was called in and the premises checked, but nothing was found.
“Cases were scheduled to resume about 2 pm,” the commanding officer told OBSERVER ONLINE.
The Sutton Street court is the civil division of the Corporate Area Parish Court. It is where civil matters are heard.
- David Dunkley
