Bomb threat at Sutton Street court - Cops call in bomb squad

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Cases at the Sutton Street court in downtown Kingston were put on hold Tuesday morning after someone called and made a bomb threat.



Superintendent Beresford Williams, head of the Kingston Central Police Division, said the courthouse was emptied sometime after 10 am after a caller said a bomb had been placed there.



Superintendent Williams said the Bomb Squad was called in and the premises checked, but nothing was found.



“Cases were scheduled to resume about 2 pm,” the commanding officer told OBSERVER ONLINE.



The Sutton Street court is the civil division of the Corporate Area Parish Court. It is where civil matters are heard.

- David Dunkley