Booking a vaccination appointment online is easy — Health Ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Booking a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination appointment online through the Ministry of Health and Wellness' website is easy and convenient, with the process taking about five minutes, the Ministry says.

As at 10:00 am on Thursday (April 8), the Ministry said it began scheduling appointments for people 60 years and older to receive the vaccine.

Also able to register to receive the vaccine are staff members of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), Jamaica Customs Agency, tourism workers, teachers and other employees of educational institutions.

The Ministry said that once people visited its website at www.moh.gov.jm, they are required to click on the 'APPLY HERE FOR COVID-19 VACCINATIONS' button on the top right corner of the page, which will take them to the vaccination schedule.

The applicant then enters a mobile phone number as directed and a One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the phone via SMS. The applicant has to enter the code on the site to authenticate the account, the Ministry said.

The next step is to fill in the information requested, which includes the applicant's full name, address, gender and date of birth, then select a vaccination centre and the most convenient date and time to receive the vaccine.

An SMS confirmation of the appointment will then be sent to the applicant's phone.

People are required to arrive at the selected vaccination centre 15 minutes before the time of the appointment and take along the requisite national identification or a letter from a Justice of the Peace (JP) to verify their age.

People 60 years and older are permitted to bring along one caregiver to the appointment.

A vaccination appointment can also be scheduled by calling the National Vaccination Hotline at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683), the Ministry added.

Members of the public are reminded that they should continue to observe all the infection prevention and control measures until they are fully immunised.