Bottom half battles in JPL today

Four of the teams that occupy the bottom six positions in the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) will go to battle on Saturday as the competition enjoys its first weekend away from the UWI/JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence.

Bottom of the table Tivoli Gardens, who have played a game less than their opponents Molynes United, is hoping to finally put a tick in the win column this weekend.

They have played five games and scored five goals but have secured only three points. Their goal scoring crisis saw them fall to their second loss of the campaign on Monday when they were edged 1-0 by Dunbeholden in a game they dominated and created better goal scoring opportunities. Tivoli will be hoping that Drax Hall will make their premier league dream of a first win this campaign come true.

While assistant coach Jermaine Johnson, who addressed the press on Monday after their latest loss, remains very optimistic, head coach Phillip Williams must be concerned that they could get cut adrift at the bottom if they don't start picking up wins.

Goals have been at a premium despite the many chances being created each match. One or two of the strikers need to take responsibility if they are to be in amongst the top teams come the end of the second round.

The situation isn't that much better for Molynes United as they are only one point better off, despite playing a game more. They have a check in the win column, but they have lost four of their six games which has left them struggling near the foot of the table as well.

They too average a goal a game but have conceded twice as many.

Molynes upset Waterhouse two weeks ago but were brought back down to earth with a thud by Mount Pleasant last week. They will believe they can measure up better with Tivoli and will be hoping to grab all three points.

Portmore United and Vere United have similar problems with regard to squad size and experience, which has impacted their early season performances.

Portmore's youthful squad were exposed by Harbour View last weekend as they lost 0-2 to goals conceded late in both halves. The teething pains being experienced while rebuilding the team will be painful and it will require all the experience of the serial winner Lenny Hyde to improve his team while they learn to cope with the challenges of premier league football.

Portmore's loss to Harbour View was their third of the campaign and they have tallied just five points, which sees them eighth in the twelve-team standing.

Vere have lost quite a few experienced members of their squad but the youngsters within their ranks acquitted themselves well last week in their shock 1-0 win over champions Cavalier.

Another win would be just what the doctor ordered, considering that they have a game in hand on their opponents.

Donovan Duckie continues to work magic at the Clarendon based club and will certainly be hoping to continue getting inside the minds of his players to get them to believe that they can continue to achieve the near-impossible, even as they eye a spot in the top six for the first time this season.