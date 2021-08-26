Boulder reduces Mount Rosser, Ewarton to single lane traffic

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are advising members of the public that a large boulder is blocking a section of Mount Rosser in Ewarton, St Catherine reducing traffic to a single lane.



Motorists are being advised to travel cautiously and expect delays.

This follows heavy rain islandwide which have triggered a flash flood warning for the low-lying and flood prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew, Clarendon, St Catherine, and Manchester.

