Boundbrook development to provide up to 3,000 jobs in East Portland - Vaz

Member of Parliament for Portland Eastern, Ann-Marie Vaz is looking forward to the development that is slated to come on stream at Boundbroook which she said has the potential to provide employment for up to 3,000 people.

The 140,000 square feet development, which will be a collaboration between the Factories Corporation of Jamaica and the National Insurance Fund, will include government offices and private businesses. Some 65,000 square feet will be reserved for business process outsourcing (BPO) operations. Groundbreaking is slated for January next year.

Vaz, who was speaking Wednesday as she made her contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives, said the massive road work now underway on the South Coast Highway project has provided temporary employment for some of the youths in the constituency. But, she cited that with its heavy dependence on tourism, the constituency has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Opportunities for our youths' traditional advancement have come to a practical standstill here in East Portland since we are a part of the tourism belt. We have suffered due to the drastic and sudden decrease in visitor arrival,” Vaz pointed out.

Despite the setback, she said her constituency organisation has pressed ahead by engaging young people in government programmes which provide training, on the job experience and a stipend.

As part of efforts to create employment, Vaz has committed $500,000 from her Constituency Development Fund (CDF) towards the development of a vertical marine farm being implemented through the Alligator Head Foundation. The project is being undertaken in collaboration with the United Kingdom government.

“This vertical farm will be a new source of income as it will be used to farm oysters, blue crab and Irish moss,” Vaz shared.

Lamenting the “horrific” road conditions in the constituency, Vaz argued that there can be no substantial economic development done without proper roads.

“Might I suggest that road maintenance for East Portland should be done on a monthly basis due to our weather pattern. Approved projects also need to be expedited from the estimated stage to when the works are carried out because roads that need patching sometimes need total rehabilitation due to the length of time these roads take to be addressed,” she said.

Meanwhile, Vaz said the constituency is facing inadequate garbage collection and is now at crisis level in some areas. She said that ideally, the constituency should have seven garbage trucks to adequately serve the population, size and distance from the landfill. However, there are only three available trucks and she is appealing to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to make at least one more truck available to East Portland.

Vaz is also proposing that with the effects of climate change being felt in places like Port Antonio, that drain cleaning in the constituency be undertaken on a quarterly basis. She said work must be done to protect the Port Antonio shoreline.

In the area of education, Vaz said that through her CDF, private donors and the Universal Service Fund she was able to set aside $13.5 million towards education which included distribution of book vouchers, assisting with college tuition and distributing over 500 tablets to constituents.