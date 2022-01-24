Bounty Killer, Popcaan and other music insiders condemn bloodletting

Popcaan, Mr Lexx and Romeich Major are the latest music insiders voicing their disgust at the bloodletting across Jamaica, the island having recorded 112 murders since the start of 2022.

In a tweet on Sunday, dancehall's 'Unruly Boss', Popcaan expressed frustration at the high murder rate which he said “nuh look good”.

“I would love to know what causing these war and senseless killing, it nuh look good!! It's sad and frustrating. Man them killing kids for what reason? Killing so much woman for what reason? Killing 60 year old woman,” his tweet read. “Tr888 up f**kery this! Man them affi fixtings!”

Artiste manager Romeich Major in a post to his official Instagram page, shared similar sentiments. Under an image of him embracing his infant daughter, Major shared that while the dynamics of street life are not lost on him, he is baffled by the senseless killings of women and children. He used his platform to plead for peace indicating that “even if one person read this message and make a change, I give thanks.”

“We done know the badness go enuh because some time people don't understand street life you have to defend your life to stay alive! Ok kool but all them killing yah with children and so much woman. Come on! All crime is wrong but there is no way you can justify crimes of children and woman,” his post read. “Me a beg the man them please, me know time ruff and the system was made mostly for rich to get richer but must can be a better way for uno fi find than all these killing. Me a beg uno!

“Really would love me daughter and sons can grow and love their country Jamaica as much as I do,” his post continued.

In a tweet over the weekend, 90s dancehall star, Mr Lexx encouraged persons to plead with persons they know committing wrongdoings to cease and desist. The entertainer shared that while the issue of crime is largely the Government's responsibility, individuals also have a part to play.

“People a bawl pon di government bout crime cah a dem in charge an I get dat. But di gunmen are di same people's sons, brothers, nephews, uncles etc. Why unuh nuh bawl pon dem too,” he questioned. “Ask dem not to fire gun tonight, or rob/scam/kill nobody today. Or we not ready fi dis conversation…?”

In response to the recent case of a nine-year-old boy being abducted and murdered in Montego Bay, music producer Skatta Burrell and veteran artistes, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer lamented the country's current crime problem.

Beenie Man in a tweet said “we can't tolerate this level of violence and crime in our country. It a get out of hand. Caan even say it a get from bad to worst because it reach worst.”

Bounty killer in his post described today's youth as 'misguided' and shared that it seems “Jamaica is not a real place anymore.”

Skatta in a lengthy IG post urged his fellow countrymen not to wait until it reaches their doorsteps before they spring into action.

“Everyone quiet until it reaches their door step and then you have those hypocrites who friends and families of these vampires who continues to support them and encourage the wrongs for whatever reason. If you all think you're safe don't worry, everyone's time is coming when they will be at the mercy of these vampires begging for their lives.,” he wrote. “Act now or wait until then. The choice is ours.”

Last year, the island recorded over 1,400 murders.

-Shereita Grizzle