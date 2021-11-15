Bounty Killer's management warns against scammers

As dancehall veteran Bounty Killer gets ready to release his first album in almost two decades, the entertainer and his management team are warning fans and potential clients to be wary of scammers.

In a release, Bounty's manager, Paul 'Bankey' Giscombe, revealed that there have been several fake social media profiles created in the artiste's name over the past few years. He revealed that one specific account has been impersonating the artiste and has been carrying out transactions using Bounty killer's name and image.

“One particular user of the Facebook profile located at URL https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100019251810649 has purported to be the artiste, Bounty Killer, and has been allegedly trying to solicit money on the artiste/manager's behalves. It has also been reported to us that the user has been utilising the phone number (876) 791-1689. We wish to advise you that this page is inauthentic and is in no way, shape or form affiliated with the artiste/manager,” a part of the statement read.

The artiste's management is encouraging the public to report the above page as well as any other suspicious social media profiles. They also used the opportunity to urge the account holders of the fake pages to desist, warning that impersonating a public figure is a serious crime.

“We have approached our Attorneys-at-Law with a view to pursuing legal action (whether civil and/or criminal) against parties that falsely purport their affiliation with the artiste/manager as well as acting to be the artiste/manager. As at the 13th day of November 2021, Rodney 'Bounty Killer' Price and his manager, Paul 'Bankey' Giscombe would like to advise against persons falsely purporting to be the artiste or his manager. This practice is illegal and must stop immediately.”

The artiste's management is reminding persons that the only social media accounts verified to do business on the entertainer's behalf are @grunggaadzilla and @bankey_lous on Instagram.

The artiste may also be reached via email at bankeylousproductions1.com@yahoo.com or via phone at (876) 452-8075.