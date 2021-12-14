Boxing Day to be observed on Monday, December 27

Boxing Day to be observed on Monday, December 27Tuesday, December 14, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is advising that Boxing Day, which is a public holiday, will be observed on Monday, December 27, this year.
"According to the Holidays (Public General) Act, whenever Christmas Day falls on a Sunday, then the Monday (December 26) and the Tuesday (December 27) are observed as public holidays," the Ministry said.
With Christmas Day falling on a Saturday this year and Boxing Day falling on a Sunday, the Labour and Social Security Ministry, "by virtue of his powers under Section 7 of the Holidays (Public General) Act, has appointed Monday, December 27, 2021 as a Public General Holiday".
There had been queries from members of the public about whether Monday, December 27 would be observed as a holiday since December 26 falls on a weekend this year.
