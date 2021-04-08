Boy, woman reported missing return home

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A woman and a boy who were reported missing this week have returned to their respective homes.

The police said 11-year-old Dwayne Patterson of Cluney Road, White Hall District, Seaforth, St Thomas, who was reported missing on Tuesday, has returned home, and is said to be in good health.

Also, 26-year-old Jodiann Powell of Red Hills Road in St Andrew, who was reported missing Tuesday, returned home.

She is said to be in good health.