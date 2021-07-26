Boy 'caught on camera' stealing $40,000 in liquor, cash

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A teenage boy is now facing charges of shop breaking and larceny after he was reportedly caught on CCTV footage stealing liquor and cash from a business establishment in Duanvale district, Trelawny on Monday, July 19.

The police report that a business owner securely locked her establishment and went home about 9:30 am. However, the following morning, she realised that her place of business was broken into and $40,000 worth of liquor and cash were stolen.

The police said CCTV footage was viewed and the suspect was seen entering the shop.

The business owner was also able to identify the suspect who was later taken to the station on Friday, July 23 by his parents and subsequently charged, the police said.