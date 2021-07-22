Boyz arrive in Texas for quarterfinal clash with USA

Boyz arrive in Texas for quarterfinal clash with USAThursday, July 22, 2021
|
DALLAS, Texas – Jamaica's Reggae Boyz contingent arrived in this US city on Wednesday to begin preparation for their quarterfinal game of the Concacaf Gold Cup.
The group flew by private charter, SwiftAir, from Orlando for a flight time of two hours and 35 minutes.
Following checks, the group, which includes 22 players, is said to have settled in seamlessly at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel.
The Boyz, meantime, had scheduled a morning training session for the University of Dallas on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the player who had tested positive for COVID-19, has returned two negative test results over the past couple of days. Concacaf, the organisers of the tournament, allowed him to travel with the delegation on Wednesday.
He had also done another test on Wednesday, the result of which was unknown up to the time of posting.
Jamaica, who lost their final Group C game against Costa Rica 0-1, finished second in the group with six points behind the Central Americans, who had maximum nine.
The Boyz will face the USA in their quarterfinal match-up at AT&T Stadium in nearby Arlington on Sunday, while Costa Rica tackle Canada in the other contest of a double-header.
The 80,000-capacity AT&T Stadium is home to NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys.
Sean Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy