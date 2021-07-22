Boyz arrive in Texas for quarterfinal clash with USA

DALLAS, Texas – Jamaica's Reggae Boyz contingent arrived in this US city on Wednesday to begin preparation for their quarterfinal game of the Concacaf Gold Cup.

The group flew by private charter, SwiftAir, from Orlando for a flight time of two hours and 35 minutes.

Following checks, the group, which includes 22 players, is said to have settled in seamlessly at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel.

The Boyz, meantime, had scheduled a morning training session for the University of Dallas on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the player who had tested positive for COVID-19, has returned two negative test results over the past couple of days. Concacaf, the organisers of the tournament, allowed him to travel with the delegation on Wednesday.

He had also done another test on Wednesday, the result of which was unknown up to the time of posting.

Jamaica, who lost their final Group C game against Costa Rica 0-1, finished second in the group with six points behind the Central Americans, who had maximum nine.

The Boyz will face the USA in their quarterfinal match-up at AT&T Stadium in nearby Arlington on Sunday, while Costa Rica tackle Canada in the other contest of a double-header.

The 80,000-capacity AT&T Stadium is home to NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys.

