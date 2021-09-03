Boyz concede late goal in 1-2 loss to Mexico

Boyz concede late goal in 1-2 loss to MexicoFriday, September 03, 2021
MEXICO CITY, Mexico – Jamaica put on a gritty, backs-to-the-wall effort but went down 1-2 to hosts Mexico in Thursday's Concacaf World Cup qualifier.
As rain pelted the Azteca Stadium, the visitors held on doggedly to enter half time at nil-all. But Ernesto Rojas gave Mexico the lead in the 49th minute.
Shamar Nicholson equalised for Jamaica in the 65th minute, but Mexico, who created the greater number of chances over the course of the match, notched the winner through Henry Martin in the 89th minute.
–Sanjay Myers
