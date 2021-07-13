Boyz followed the game plan, says Video Analyst Corbin

ORLANDO, USA — Video Analyst, Sandford Corbin, says the Reggae Boyz interpreted and executed the tactical plan in their opening Gold Cup match against Suriname at Exploria Stadium on Monday.

In Jamaica's 2-0 victory, courtesy of strikes from Charleroi's Shamar Nicholson (sixth minute) and Fulham's Bobby Reid (26th), the Canadian believes the players delivered for the most part in a performance that is widely criticized because the team did not replicate the solid first-half performance in the final 45 minutes.

“For large parts of the game we did [execute the plan]. If you look at the first goal, it was created in a manner that we previously outlined as an area in the Suriname backline that we could exploit, and that is what exactly led to the first goal.

“In a sense, I think the players recognised that and took advantage,” said Corbin.

The second goal, he admitted, was not part of the strategic approach, but was a result of the unique nature of the game and the individual brilliance of the scorer Reid.

“I think you don't draw up [someone] playing a deep ball and have it knocked down and getting it volleyed into the top corner…that was just a special goal from a special player.

“But for the most part they [Boyz] attacked the way we were looking for them to attack,” said Corbin, who regularly works with the Reggae Girlz but was drafted to assist the Boyz who bolstered staff for a Gold Cup where the emphasis is on lifting the trophy.

He said based on how the game unfolded, the players carried out the coach's plan.

“I can't speak for the rest of the coaching staff, I can only look at it from a tactical point of view, and tactically, they played the way they were asked to play, and they executed, for the most part, very well.

“From a tactical point of view, I have to say yes, they did exactly what they were told to do…they improvised when they needed to and read the situation when they needed to. But overall, the game plan the coach put forth, worked,” Corbin ended.

Meanwhile, team doctor, Bersha Cole, said while there were a few minor knocks here and there, most players came out of the sometimes-physical match unscathed.

“We came out of the game relatively well. A couple of players who were nursing injuries before the game, they were not the worse coming out of the game, and we continue to monitor them.

“We have another player recovering from an injury, which was somewhat aggravated yesterday (Monday), but today (Tuesday) he's doing much better. So, all in all, we are not doing so badly,” said Cole, refusing to mention names.

He did say, however, that players nursing minor injuries are “quite likely” to be ready for selection for the Boyz's next match against Guadeloupe on Friday.

Sean Williams