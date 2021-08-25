Brace for adverse weather conditions - Met Service

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaicans are being advised to brace for adverse weather condition beginning late Wednesday as a strong tropical wave moves across the central Caribbean.

“The tropical wave is expected to move across the island today. Afterwards, it is projected to develop into a broad area of low pressure southwest of Jamaica on Thursday.

“This system is expected to linger across the western Caribbean through to early Saturday, and adverse weather associated with it is expected to affect the island beginning late tonight and lasting through to Friday afternoon," the Meteorological Service of Jamaica said.

During the period, expect an increase in showers, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds, the met office advised.