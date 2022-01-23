Braes River community wants help to finish multi-purpose court

The Braes River Community Development Committee is seeking help to complete a multi-purpose court that is being constructed in the St. Elizabeth community.

The multi-purpose court is located at the Braes River Community Centre, which will serve more than 10,000 residents in and around Braes River including Grosmond, Elim, Bogue, Georges Valley and Red Ground.

According to Chairman of the Braes River Community Development Committee, Howard Ledford, there is no outlet for young women to be engaged in any physical activity, hence the need for the multi-purpose court.

“We also find that once the women are active in the community, initiatives have more longevity and they attract more support. In addition, there is a high rate of unemployment in the community, especially our youth. Our Community Development Committee keeps them engaged through sports and activities at the centre,” Ledford said.

It is against this background that the committee is leading the initiative to develop the multi-purpose court. However, it has hit a snag in attempting to complete the project, which the Braes River CDC deems critical to the development of the community.

“It is estimated to cost $2, 289,964.60. We have requested support from the Sports Development Foundation in funding this project. We have received $2, 000,000 from them,” Ledford told The Observer ONLINE.

Due to adjustment in material and construction costs, the project has a shortfall of approximately $850,000.

Ledford, who was the President of the Braes River CDC when the project was conceptualised, is seeking sponsorship to complete the project. “I am making a special appeal to agencies, companies, corporate entities or anyone to assist us in this regard,” he said.