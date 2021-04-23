Brathwaite, Joseph shine with half-centuries in UK

LONDON, United Kingdom (CMC) — West Indies Test captain, Kraigg Brathwaite, hit his maiden half-century for Gloucestershire while Alzarri Joseph completed another for Worcestershire, both knocks helping to put their respective teams in strong positions in the third round of the County Championship.

Playing at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Friday's second day, Brathwaite hit a top score of 60 as the visitors finished on 114 for two in their first innings in reply to Hampshire's massive 470 all out.

The right-hander counted four fours in an innings lasting 116 deliveries and just over 2-½ hours, posting 88 for the second wicket with wicketkeeper James Bracey who ended on an unbeaten 46.

Untroubled throughout his knock, Brathwaite fell about half-hour before the close, caught at the wicket after seamer Liam Dawson got one to lift awkwardly.

Earlier, Tom Alsop pushed his overnight 127 to 149 as Hampshire flourished after resuming the morning on 292 for three.

Dawson hit 65 and captain James Vince a breezy 52 off 78 balls with eight fours, the pair adding 71 for the sixth wicket.

At New Road in England's West Midlands, Joseph struck his fifth first class half-century after converting his overnight 46 into 61, as Worcestershire piled up an impressive 436 all out in their first innings.

Crucially, he extended his eighth wicket stand with Ed Barnard (58) to 114, helping the visitors to frustrate Nottinghamshire, after resuming the morning on 305 for seven.

Joseph, more known for his fast bowling, faced 101 balls in a shade over 2-¼ hours, lashing eight fours and a six before he was eighth out at 330, caught at short mid on off new ball seamer Zak Chappell (2-88).

Captain Joe Leach's entertaining 84 heaped further frustration on the visitors, who then ended the day on 99 without loss, with Joseph sending down 10 miserly overs for a mere 19 runs.

At Lord's, Windies seamer Kemar Roach managed a single wicket for Surrey as Middlesex, resuming from 114 for three, were bowled out for 263 with opener Sam Robson (95) and Robbie White (72) completing half-centuries.

Batting a second time, Surrey got an unbeaten 54 from captain Rory Burns to reach 105 for three, to still trail by nine runs on first innings.

At Canterbury, fast bowler Miguel Cummins (2-100) failed to add to his tally as Lancashire were dismissed for 525 after resuming on 260 for seven, with overnight batsmen Danny Lamb (125) and Luke Wood (119) stroking centuries.

Kent, in reply, slumped to 85 for four despite Zak Crawley's unbeaten 60.