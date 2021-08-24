Brathwaite resists as Pakistan make key strikes

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) – Captain Kraigg Brathwaite's resilience was proving a bulwark for West Indies as Pakistan continued their push for victory on the final day of the second Test at Sabina Park here Tuesday.

At lunch, the home side were 113 for five with Brathwaite unbeaten on 39 and Kyle Mayers on three, still requiring a further 216 runs to get up to the victory target of 329.

Brathwaite survived a chance on 29 when he was dropped by Abid Ali at first slip off seamer Faheem Ashraf, and has so far faced 144 deliveries and struck five fours.

Vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood got a start with 25 but fell with the interval in sight, as West Indies lost four wickets for 64 runs during the session.

Resuming on 49 for one, West Indies lost nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph for 17 in the morning's fifth over after he had added nine, top-edging a short one from left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan at 65 for two.

Twenty balls later with only four runs added, Nkrumah Bonner (2) played down the wrong line to fast bowler Hasan Ali and was lbw on review and Roston Chase spent 15 balls at the crease without scoring, before edging the same bowler for Imran Butt to take a brilliant catch diving to his right at third slip.

Tottering on 73 for four, West Indies were revived by a 28-run, fifth wicket stand between Brathwaite and Blackwood, the latter of whom punched three fours in a 54-ball knock.

Pakistan struck again, however, 17 minutes before lunch when Blackwood edged a defensive prod at left-arm spinner Nauman Ali and was caught at the wicket.

Hasan Ali has been the leading bowler with two for 24.