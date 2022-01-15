Brave taxi man not afraid of ghosts

KINGSTON, Jamaica — “Me a nuh Christian but me nuh ‘fraid”.

Those were the words of May Pen taxi driver, Everton McLaughlin, who claimed that a ghost entered his vehicle then disappeared moments after.

McLaughlin told OBSERVER ONLINE that a few months ago he was loading his taxi and when he opened the door to put what should’ve been his second passenger in the vehicle, he noticed that a man was in the car, increasing the number to three passengers.

Although McLaughlin said he did not get a clear look at the figure, he stated that by the time the passenger settled in the car and he looked inside the vehicle again the man had disappeared.

“It happen one night bout seven or eight o’clock. Me in a di park and me send somebody in a di car back and me count seh me have three passengers in a it. When me ready and look one of the person disappear out of the car, me a wonder where the person turn. Me a seh me see the person in a the corner a di car, but me nuh see him face,” McLaughlin said.

Explaining that he wasn’t the only one who saw the man sitting in his vehicle, McLaughlin stated, “The person that was in the car first noticed the figure and was shocked when him disappear. One thing me know is a spirit that, me know me eye nah trick me.”

At the same time, he was quick to point out that his cognitive abilities were not impaired by drugs or alcohol.

“Me nuh drink and me nuh smoke. Me nuh feel nuh way. Me just say Lord Jesus a three somebody and me stand-up right a di door so me a watch the people dem a go in and me nuh see nobody come out of the car. Me sure me see the person in a di car, and nobody no come out,” he told Observer Online, adding that “me affi work inuh, so me cya ‘fraid.”

Acknowledging that he is not a Christian but he still believes in ghosts and supernatural entities, McLaughlin said he can “feel” when they are around him.

“When evil around, me can sense seh evil around me because me have a different feeling. Like me body just tense. [When] me can’t sleep, me know seh dem in a me presence,” McLaughlin noted.

Adding that this is not the first time he had “sensed” ghosts around him, McLaughlin also confirmed that a few months before the incident with his taxi, he was held “down by a spirit” that he believed to be his spouse’s deceased grandmother.

“One night me go down me young lady and by the time me doze off me feel somebody a try fi hold me down and me a struggle in my sleep and me tell her. She a seh a must her grandmother because her grandmother never like men come at her place. Dem did live a the grandmother house and them lick it down and a build a next house on the same land,” he stated.

“Me nuh react no way because a spirit. Me nuh ‘fraid, but me know seh is a spirit. Nothing can stop me from going to that house,” McLaughlin declared.