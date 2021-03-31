Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay added to travel restrictions list

Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay added to travel restrictions listWednesday, March 31, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Government has expanded the current travel restrictions for travellers from Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay.
The Government said the travel restrictions will go into effect tomorrow, April 1, and will last until April 13. Jamaica currently restricts travel from the United Kingdom (UK).
According to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister, the decision comes after a review of the situation in South America where several countries are experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases and the increasing number of countries with the “Brazilian variants”.
“Jamaica is at a critical juncture in the COVID-19 pandemic; we are experiencing a second surge of cases that has threatened to overwhelm our health care system. The restrictions on the specified countries are to decrease the likelihood of entry of the more transmissible variants to Jamaica,” the statement read.
The Government said under the new restrictions:
• All non-Jamaicans who have been in the UK, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay within the last 14 days prior to the intended arrival date in Jamaica will not be permitted to enter Jamaica.
• Jamaicans who have been in the UK, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay within the 14 days prior to the intended arrival date, who seek to enter the island through another country, will be tested and detained in State quarantine at their own expense for a minimum of 48 hours until the results are returned. If negative, they will be allowed to transfer to home quarantine to complete the 14-day mandatory quarantine period. If positive, they will remain in isolation at a location that is approved by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
