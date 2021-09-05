Brazil-Argentina match suspended after health officials confront Argentine players over COVID status

Brazil-Argentina match suspended after health officials confront Argentine players over COVID statusSunday, September 05, 2021
|
Argentina walked off the field Sunday after only seven minutes of its World Cup qualifier against host Brazil after health officials came onto the pitch following coronavirus concerns about three Argentina players.
Argentina tweeted that the game, which was at 0-0, would not resume.
Antonio Barra Torres, the president of Brazil's health agency, said four Argentina players will be fined and deported for allegedly not following the country's COVID-19 protocols.
Four of Argentina's players from the English Premier League had been ordered to quarantine by Brazil's health agency ahead of the match. Despite that order, three of the four started for Argentina.
Aston Villa players Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia, and Tottenham duo Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero, came to play for Argentina despite the Premier League not wanting players to be released for international duty due to the need to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel on their return. Now they have been caught up in Brazilian quarantine restrictions.
Martinez, Romero and Lo Celso started the match. Buendia was not included in the squad.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy