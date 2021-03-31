Brazil grants emergency approval to J&J COVID vaccine

Brazil grants emergency approval to J&J COVID vaccineWednesday, March 31, 2021
|
BRASÍLIA, Brazil (AFP)— Brazil approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use Wednesday, the fourth vaccine to get regulatory approval in the hard-hit country.
Federal health regulator Anvisa said its board had unanimously approved the vaccine for use on priority groups such as health providers and the elderly.
Brazil signed a deal with the US pharmaceutical giant two weeks ago for 38 million doses of the vaccine, but they will only start arriving in August.
The South American country is struggling to secure enough vaccine doses to immunize its 212 million people, even as an explosion of COVID-19 pushes hospitals to the breaking point.
Brazil also has a deal with Pfizer for 100 million vaccine doses, due to start arriving between April and May.
Brazil is currently applying two vaccines, Oxford/AstraZeneca's and Chinese-developed CoronaVac, both of which require two doses.
With just eight per cent of the population having received a first dose and 2.3 per cent a second, the country is far off pace to meet the health ministry's goal of immunizing all adults by the end of the year.
That has fuelled criticism of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has downplayed the new coronavirus, refused to purchase various vaccines and said he does not plan to be vaccinated himself.
COVID-19 has claimed more than 317,000 lives in Brazil, second only to the United States, and only shows signs of intensifying until enough vaccines arrive.
Brazil's average daily death toll has nearly quadrupled since the start of the year, to 2,710 this week, the highest by far worldwide.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy