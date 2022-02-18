Brazil's deadly mudslides reflect neglect, climate change

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — The landslides that devastated Petropolis this week demolished houses and ripped families apart, scarred hillsides and hearts, left at least 120 dead and nearly as many missing.

And it was all largely predictable -- and to some degree, preventable.

Rapid urbanisation, poor planning, lack of financing for subsidised housing -- all of these things have afflicted this mountain city in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state. Little has been done in response to repeated warnings about the risks of mountainside construction, researchers as well as current and former public servants told The Associated Press.

And with evidence indicating that climate change is causing more intense rainfall, peril has only increased — not just for Petropolis, but elsewhere as well.

More than 1,500 people have died in similar landslides in recent decades in that portion of the Serra do Mar range. There have been more than 400 deaths from heavy storms in Petropolis alone since 1981.

Antônio Guerra, a geography professor in the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, has studied weather-related catastrophes in Petropolis for almost 30 years. He has visited dozens of sites where houses and lives were swallowed by torrents of mud, and investigated the root causes.

“Rain is the great villain, but the main cause is poor land use. There's a total lack of planning,” Guerra said in a phone interview.

Between 2007 and 2010, Guerra and a team of civil engineers and geologists mapped risky areas in Petropolis and sent their findings to the city. The next January, heavy rain set off landslides that claimed nearly 1,000 lives, 71 of them in Petropolis. It was considered Brazil's worst-ever natural disaster.

The city has recognised the problem. In 2017, authorities noted that 18 percent of the city -- including about 20,000 households -- was at high or very high risk. Yet another 7,000 would also need to be relocated, according to a plan devised by the city which called for construction of affordable housing units and a halt to new construction in at-risk areas.

Guerra, Valverde, non-governmental organisations and residents say little has been done to execute that vision.

Heavy rains are typical in the region, especially during the Southern Hemisphere's summer, between December and March. But with climate change, the rains appear to be getting heavier, experts say.

Southeastern Brazil has been punished with heavy rains since the start of the year. More than 40 deaths were recorded between mudslides in Minas Gerais state in early January and Sao Paulo state later the same month. That followed months of drought — Brazil's worst in nine decades — that saw hydroelectric reservoirs in the southeast fall to levels that raised concern about possible power rationing.

On the eve of the latest landslide, Seluchi's center sent out a “very high” risk alert for Petropolis, warning of rains with “a potential to cause a great impact on the population.” The agency recommended authorities consider evacuation of at-risk areas.

The following day, 259 millimeters (10 inches) of rain poured down in just three hours — by far the most since 1932, according to the center.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Rio Governor Claudio Castro insisted the deluge was “totally unpredictable.” He didn't comment on whether the destruction and loss of life could have been avoided.

Eighteen of Petropolis' 20 risk alert sirens sounded before Tuesday's fatal landslides, warning resident of a looming danger, but the AP could find no evidence that the officials called for evacuations.

Some residents told the AP they had received text messages from authorities, warning them about the coming storm. Others said they had received no notice at all. And with most of the city's sirens concentrated in the center of town, several districts were excluded.

The city didn't respond to multiple requests from the AP for comment.