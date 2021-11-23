Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head – lawyer

Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head – lawyerTuesday, November 23, 2021
|
MIAMI, Florida (AP) — An attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie said Tuesday that he fatally shot himself in the head.
Laundrie had been the subject of a manhunt for more than a month as investigators searched for clues in the slaying of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, during their cross-country van trip together.
Attorney Steve Bertolino said in a statement that Laundrie's parents have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide.
“Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families,” Bertolino said.
Found in a Florida nature preserve, Laundrie's skeletal remains were positively identified last month using dental records.
The discovery of the remains concluded a massive search involving federal, state and local law enforcement that began shortly after Laundrie disappeared September 14, two weeks after the 23-year-old returned alone to his parents' home in North Port, Florida.
The investigation into Petito's slaying, however, has not yet concluded. But only Laundrie was ever identified by law enforcement officials as a person of interest in the case.
Petito's family reported her missing September 11, launching a search that garnered worldwide media attention and, in Laundrie's case, focused largely on the Carlton Reserve wilderness park near the Laundrie home. It is a densely wooded, swampy area that's home to alligators, coyotes, bobcats, snakes and numerous other creatures.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy