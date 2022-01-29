Briana Williams, Omar McLeod lead Jamaicans at Millrose Games

NEW YORK, United States— Seven Jamaicans, including Olympic Games relay gold medallists Briana Williams and former World Indoor champion Omar McLeod, will be in action at Saturday's 114th staging of the Millrose Games at The Armory New Balance Track & Field Center in New York.

McLeod, who will be running the men's 60m, will be making his season debut while Williams will be competing for the second time after opening at the LSU Purple Tiger indoor meeting in Baron Rouge, Louisiana, two weeks ago.

Also competing in New York today are Olympic finalists Natoya Goule-Topping, Britany Anderson, Christopher Taylor, Roneisha McGregor and Tovea Jenkins.

Meanwhile, at the Karlsruhe Indoor Meeting at Messehalle in Germany, former outdoor world champion Danielle Williams won the women's 60m hurdles with a personal best 7.84 seconds, tying Gillian Russell-Love for the third-fastest Jamaican ever.

She got the nod over France's Cyrena Samba-Mayela, getting the win on photo-finish as the French runner also posted a personal best with Finland's Reetta Hurske third with a lifetime best 7.92 seconds.

The time lowered Williams' previous personal best of 7.86 seconds set in 2020 and joint second-best in the world this year with Samba-Mayela behind American Kendra Harrison's 7.81 seconds.

In the prelims, Williams won her heat with a then season's best 7.89 seconds.

On Saturday, Briana Williams will be the lone Jamaican in the women's 60m which will see a stacked field with US Olympic bronze medallist Gabby Thomas, two time Olympian English Gardner and 2020 NCAA Champion Mikiah Brisco also lined up to compete.

“I feel excited and ready because I've been doing well in training and I've focused more on speed work this week to gear up for this meet,” Williams said, “The 60m field is loaded so I can't wait to see how I do.”

Ato Boldon, who has been conditioning the Florida based Williams, said today's race is another opportunity for Williams to get more accustomed to competing at the senior level.

“The line-up for the Millrose Games will be a great challenge for Briana as she works through being calm under pressure, which is critical for senior-level competition.”

McLeod is also the only Jamaican in the men's 60m and he will face a bevvy of Americans led by World Champion in the 100m Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Trayvon Bromell, Marvin Bracy and Ronnie Baker.

Anderson, who qualified for the finals of the 100m hurdles at last year's Olympic Games, will line up in the 60m hurdles where she faces 100m hurdles world record holder Kendra Harrison of the USA who has a personal best 7.70 seconds, Gabbi Cunningham, Anna Cockrell and Tonea Marshall.

Taylor, the Olympic 400m finalist will race against Americans Vernon Norwood and Donovan Brazier, while Jamaicans Roneisha McGregor and Tovea Jenkins will contest the female 400m against the likes of Jessica Beard, Raevyn Rogers and Wadeline Jonathas.

Goule-Topping will take part in her pet event - the 800m and faces familiar opponents in Ajee Wilson and Nia Akins.

Former Meadowbrook High runner Shakur Williams is expected to be part of the University of Albany men's 4x200m relay team.

Paul A Reid