Briana Williams to compete in 60m dash

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica's Olympic relay gold medallist Briana Williams is the lone Jamaican slated to compete in the Millrose Games Women's 60m dash, scheduled for Saturday, January 29 at The Armory New Balance Track & Field Center.

Williams will line up alongside a stacked field which includes US Olympic Bronze medallist Gabby Thomas, two -time Olympian English Gardner and 2020 NCAA Champion Mikiah Brisco.

Williams stated that she looks forward to the challenge.

“I feel excited and ready because I've been doing well in training and I've focused more on speed work this week to gear up for this meet. The 60m field is loaded so I can't wait to see how I do," she said.

Coach Ato Boldon sees this as another opportunity for Williams to get accustomed to competing at the senior level,

“The line-up for the Millrose Games will be a great challenge for Briana as she works through being calm under pressure which is critical for senior-level competition," said Boldon.

Williams was one of track and field's most promising young athletes, having won double gold in the 100m and 200m at the 2018 World Junior Championships. The 19-year-old sensation also became Jamaica's youngest Olympic gold medallist as part of the women's 4x100m relay team in Tokyo that ran a national record and the third- fastest time in history.