Briana breaks national junior record twice in two days

Briana breaks national junior record twice in two daysTuesday, June 01, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Double World Under 20 sprint champion, Briana Williams broke the Jamaican women's national Under 20 record for the second time in two days after she ran 10.98 seconds (1.0m/s) to win the women's 100m at the American Track League Duval County Challenge at Hodges stadium, University of North Florida, Jacksonville on Monday.
A day after she ran 11.01 seconds at the JAC Summer Open at the same track, the 19-year-old tied the time for fourth best all time in the Under 20 age group and is also tied with Kemba Nelson as the fourth best Jamaican woman so far this year.
She had run 11.02 seconds at the Great Southwest Classic in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2019 to set the old record.
Brittany Anderson won the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.59 seconds (0.7m/s) just shy of the personal best 12.58 seconds (1.2m/s) she had run in the prelims as former World Champion Danielle Williams was third in a season's best in 12.65 seconds.
Paul A Reid
