Briana vs Sha'Carri, McPherson returns to track in Italy

Jamaica's Olympic relay gold medal winner Briana Williams will contest the women's 100m at Sunday's Meeting Citta Di Padova in Italy in a race that will include American star Sha'Carri Richardson.

Williams will be running for the second time since the Olympics – she placed eighth in the 100m at the PreFontaine Classic two weeks ago – and will hope to run under the 11.00 seconds barrier.

Americans Javianne Oliver, English Gardner and Dezerea Bryant as well as Richardson, who also ran the 200m in Brussels on Friday, and Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas will add to the quality of the field.

In the meantime, the meet will mark the return to competition for Jamaica's Olympic 400m finalist Stephenie-Ann McPherson. It will be her first time competing since finishing fourth at the Tokyo Games on August 6.

McPherson, who was enjoying her best season with seven sub 50 seconds clocking, including her personal best 49.34 seconds in the semi-finals in Tokyo, looked poised to win her first Olympic individual medal but came up just short in the final.

The world number three-ranked McPherson will be accompanied by training partner and Olympic relay medallist Junelle Bromfield in a strong field that also includes Americans Quanera Hayes and Kaylin Whitney as well as Authorised Neutral Athlete Polina Miller.

National sprint hurdle champion and Olympic bronze medal winner Ronald Levy will also line up. Levy, who won last Tuesday in Rovereto and is continuing his preparation for the Diamond League 110m hurdles final this coming weekend, will face American Michael Dickson and Rafael Pereira in a race he should win.

Julian Forte meanwhile will face an army of Americans in the men's 100m as no fewer than five will take the starting line including Ronnie Baker, Marvin Bracy, Justin Gatlin, Michael Norman and Michael Rodgers.

Rusheen McDonald is down to contest the men's 400m where his biggest threat should come from American Wil London.