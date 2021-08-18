Bridge collapses at Manchester/ Trelawny border

Bridge collapses at Manchester/ Trelawny borderWednesday, August 18, 2021
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Scores of residents have been cut off from crossing the Manchester/ Trelawny border on the Oxford to Troy main road after a bridge collapsed on Wednesday afternoon.
Member of Parliament for Manchester North Western, Mikael Phillips, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the bridge collapsed shortly after 4:00 pm.
He said the National Works Agency (NWA) has been made aware of the incident.
“It is the bridge that divides South Trelawny and North West Manchester. I have contacted the NWA. I know that they went up there to look at it,” he said by telephone.
“They are looking at it as a matter of urgency… We just have to wait and by tomorrow (Thursday) I'll be able to have more information on it,” he added.
He said if the bridge isn't replaced soon it would cause inconvenience for students when schools reopen next month.
“If it is not dealt with by the time for back-to-school, we have students who leave from there and go to Balaclava High that would be affected. It would affect those who would leave there and go to Santa Cruz, Mile Gully and Mandeville,” he said.
“It is shorter to transverse there to Mandeville than to go to Christiana then Mandeville,” said Phillips.
Kasey Williams
