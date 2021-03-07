'Briggy' arrested after alleged gun threat

'Briggy' arrested after alleged gun threatSunday, March 07, 2021
|
ST ANN, Jamaica — Fifty-six-year-old Leroy Martin, otherwise called 'Briggy', of Carlton Mountain, Claremount in St Ann has been arrested and charged with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm after he allegedly used a gun to threaten another on Tuesday, March 2.
The police said the complainant was in his community when he heard explosions sounding like gunshots and went to investigate. The complainant reportedly saw the accused man coming from the direction of the explosion.
The police said the accused man then approached the complainant and used a firearm, which he pulled from his waistband, to threaten him.
Martin was arrested and charged that same day.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy