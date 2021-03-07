'Briggy' arrested after alleged gun threat

ST ANN, Jamaica — Fifty-six-year-old Leroy Martin, otherwise called 'Briggy', of Carlton Mountain, Claremount in St Ann has been arrested and charged with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm after he allegedly used a gun to threaten another on Tuesday, March 2.

The police said the complainant was in his community when he heard explosions sounding like gunshots and went to investigate. The complainant reportedly saw the accused man coming from the direction of the explosion.

The police said the accused man then approached the complainant and used a firearm, which he pulled from his waistband, to threaten him.

Martin was arrested and charged that same day.