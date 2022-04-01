Brit who killed Jamaican granny, raped corpse to remain in psychiatric hospital

Brit who killed Jamaican granny, raped corpse to remain in psychiatric hospitalFriday, April 01, 2022
|
LONDON, England - A London man who strangled his Jamaican-born grandmother to death before having sex with her corpse twice will remain in a psychiatric hospital indefinitely, according to reports.
Donovan Miller, who lived alone with his grandmother in East London, attacked 76-year-old Phyllis Grant while she was asleep.
It is reported that Miller hit the elderly woman repeatedly with a vase, before raping her corpse twice.
The 31-year-old then called the police emergency line and admitted to his crimes stating “enough is enough”.
When the case was brought to court it was revealed that Miller was his grandmother's caregiver and that he made report to the police.
"On the evening of March 25, he made a 999 call. He told the operator that he would like to report the murder of a family member," Prosecutor Caroline Carberry QC said.
“He said the person who had been murdered was his grandmother, Phyllis Grant, and that he had killed her the previous night by choking her while she was asleep," she continued.
"He said there had been a tussle and that he 'strangled her for a while and then had to use a vase to knock her out.' He claimed he had 'hit her a few times on the head' and he described their home as 'messy'.
He told paramedics the night of his arrest: ”I raped her as well for what it's worth, yesterday and today.”
He told police he was dependent on cocaine but had no mental health issues.
A year later, after Miller was psychiatrically assessed as mentally unfit for trial, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility and was handed an indefinite hospital order on Wednesday, March 30.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy