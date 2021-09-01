Britain promises support for the Caribbean on climate change

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The newly appointed United Kingdom Ambassador to the Caribbean Community (Caricom), Jane Miller, is promising the region that London will work with Caribbean countries on climate change issues.

Miller made the statement as she presented her credentials to Caricom Secretary General, Dr Carla Barnett, and according to a Caricom statement issued afterwards, they both agreed on the critical importance to the region and the wider world of the upcoming 26th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties (COP 26) to be held in Glasgow, Scotland in November.

The statement said that Barnett stressed the need for the voices of the Small Island and low-lying coastal Developing States (SIDS) such as those in Caricom to be heard in the discussions in particular with regard to achieving the goal of keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees.

“It is no mere slogan for us in Caricom that we need 1.5 to stay alive,” she added.

The British diplomat said London respected “the powerful voice Caricom holds and we will continue to amplify your calls for greater climate ambition”.

“We work with Caricom on many issues but perhaps none as important as the fight against climate change,” she added.

During the ceremony, Secretary General Barnett took the opportunity to thank the United Kingdom for its donations of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines to Caricom member countries.

She said this was vital to assisting in controlling the spread of the virus and “spurring the economic revival so urgently needed in our community”.

Ambassador Miller said she recognised the “extraordinary efforts” of Caricom in protecting its people from the ravages of the pandemic.

“The UK will remain committed to working with our friends across the Caribbean in supporting a green and resilient recovery,” she added.