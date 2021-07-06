Britain's first black policewoman, Sislin Fay Allen, dies at 83 in Jamaica

ST ANN, Jamaica – Sislin Fay Allen, Britain's first black policewoman, died on Monday at her home in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

She was 83.

Allen joined the Metropolitan police force in Britain in 1968, creating history as the first black woman to achieve that feat, according to the UK's Sky News.

She had applied to the Metropolitan police while she was employed as a nurse at Queens Hospital in Croydon, south London, according to the report.

In 1972, Allen resigned as a police officer in Britain, and returned to Jamaica to continue her career in policing there, the article said.

The Jamaican was given a lifetime achievement award in October last year at a virtual event reportedly celebrating black, Asian and minority ethnic female officers who had worked in Britain.

A statement from Allen's family on her passing described her as a "beloved mother".

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of her beloved mother, Sislin. She passed away at her home in Jamaica, Ocho Rios," the statement said.

It added: "As the first black female police officer in the Metropolitan police force, she not only paved the way for so many other minority and female officers, she set the bar.

"Last year, she was given a special award for her accomplishments by the National Black Police Association, after Sky News visited her in Jamaica in celebration of Black History Month. We thank everyone for all their support," family members wrote.

Last year, Allen told Sky News after receiving her award, that she "wasn't expecting anything like this".

"I am really humbled by it all. I want to thank everyone in policing who has given me this. It has been such a long time but it is better to be late than never. I remain happy that I did what I did," she said at the time.

President of the National Black Police Association in Britain, Andy George, described Allen as a "trailblazer".

"The courage that trailblazers like her showed in joining the police service allowed others to follow a career in policing," George was quoted as saying by Sky News.