WorldIndoorChamps: Britany Anderson eases into 60m hurdles final

#WorldIndoorChamps: Britany Anderson eases into 60m hurdles finalSaturday, March 19, 2022
|
BELGRADE, Serbia — Britany Anderson is safely through to the finals of the women's 60m hurdles set for later on Saturday's second day of the World Athletics World Indoor Championships at Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia, after placing second in her semi-final heat, running 7.85 seconds.
Anderson ran faster than the 8.10 seconds she ran in the first round in the morning session, finishing second to the fast starting Devynne Charlton, who set a Bahamian national indoor record 7.81 seconds.
The Jamaican's time is tied for the second best in the semi-finals, same as France's Cyena Samba-Mayela.
Jamaica was expected to have two athletes in the final but world leader Danielle Williams hit two hurdles in her first round heat and failed to get into the semi-finals.
Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy