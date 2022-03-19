WorldIndoorChamps: Britany Anderson eases into 60m hurdles final

BELGRADE, Serbia — Britany Anderson is safely through to the finals of the women's 60m hurdles set for later on Saturday's second day of the World Athletics World Indoor Championships at Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia, after placing second in her semi-final heat, running 7.85 seconds.

Anderson ran faster than the 8.10 seconds she ran in the first round in the morning session, finishing second to the fast starting Devynne Charlton, who set a Bahamian national indoor record 7.81 seconds.

The Jamaican's time is tied for the second best in the semi-finals, same as France's Cyena Samba-Mayela.

Jamaica was expected to have two athletes in the final but world leader Danielle Williams hit two hurdles in her first round heat and failed to get into the semi-finals.

