British Airways resumes flight from Heathrow after more than three decades

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) – Antigua and Barbuda welcomed the resumption of the British Airways flight route from London Heathrow on Wednesday, more than 30 years since the last service.

The flight is a key step in bringing further accessibility to United Kingdom (UK) travellers following the inclusion of Antigua and Barbuda on the UK’s coveted Green List, a statement from the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority stated.

“The increase in airlift with British Airways is a very positive step for Antigua and Barbuda. The island is currently the number one destination in the Caribbean for BA and with additional flights running over summer and beyond, we are in a strong position to cater to the strong demand from one of our most important markets,” said Minister for Tourism and Investment Charles Fernandez.

The European market will also benefit from the new route which allows for seamless airline connections from Heathrow, which is a major gateway into the United Kingdom for many European airlines.

Wednesday’s flight also played host to a group of influential UK media and tour operators who are working closely with the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority in the promotion of the destination. Over the course of their visit, the media and the agents will explore English Harbour and Nelson’s Dockyard, as well as some of Antigua’s most loved restaurants, beaches and adventure activities. Key tour operators from Carrier, Kenwood Travel, Best at Travel and Caribtours are being joined by influential media from top tier trade and consumer titles, Robb Report, Travel Weekly, Wanderlust Magazine and the Press Association.

Director of Tourism UK & Europe for the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Cherrie Osborne said it was an excellent time to bring key UK journalists and agents to Antigua and Barbuda to safely experience the destination for themselves.

“The demand for holidays to Antigua and Barbuda has been immense, particularly with our inclusion on the UK’s Green List. This is an opportune trip to reach this key market in order to encourage bookings and visitation this summer and beyond,” she said.

The addition to the UK’s Green List has been a key turning point this year as UK travellers are able to now holiday in Antigua and Barbuda without the need for quarantine on their return to the UK, the Tourism Authority said.

It added that the media and agent FAM trip is an instrumental step in promoting the islands as an ideal destination for a post-lockdown holiday and this inaugural flight will be followed by increased airlift over the summer.