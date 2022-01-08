British man sentenced to five years for smuggling cocaine from Jamaica

British man sentenced to five years for smuggling cocaine from JamaicaSaturday, January 08, 2022
|
NOTTINGHAM, United Kingdom - A British court has sentenced a man to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to participating in an international drug ring that smuggled cocaine from countries, including Jamaica, to Nottingham in the United Kingdom.
Orvil Brown, 54, pleaded guilty to conspiring to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of cocaine and cannabis.
According to a report from the Nottingham Post, Brown, who was living at Pine View in Radford, was involved in the international drug ring that saw "large and valuable amounts of cannabis and cocaine" being sent in packages to addresses linked to him in Nottingham.
However, the packages, which arrived from Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and the United States, were labelled with fake names.
Police said the drugs were found hidden inside "parcels of shot glasses, ashtrays and clothing".
Brown and his 31-year-old partner, Jaurdan Scarlett, were both arrested on January 5, 2021, following the execution of an arrest warrant.
Scarlett, the report said, was involved in the importation of cannabis but not cocaine.
Like Brown, she pleaded guilty, but to the charge of conspiring to fraudulently evade a prohibition on the importation of cannabis.
On Wednesday, the pair received their sentences, with Brown being jailed for five years, the report said.
Scarlett, however, was spared jail time after being sentenced to 12 months in prison, which was suspended for 12 months.
Additionally, she is required to complete 20 rehabilitation activity days and 120 hours of unpaid work, the report added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy