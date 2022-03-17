British national missing since January

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Eighty-four-year-old Lloyd Whitely of Hackney, London in England has been missing since Thursday January 21.

According to a release from the Corporate Communications Unit, Whitely is of dark complexion, slim build and is 183 centimetres (6 feet) tall. He is said to suffer from psychological and other physical disorders.



Reports from the Spanish Town police are that Whitely was last seen on Thursday, January 21 in the Waltham Park area. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

All efforts to contact him have proven futile.



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lloyd Whitely is asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency numbers or the nearest police station.