British singer Sam Smith recently spotted in Jamaica

PORTLAND, Jamaica— The "Stay with Me" hitmaker, Sam Smith, was seen at the Roots 21 Bar & Kitchen in Port Antonio, Portland on Saturday.

Smith, who was with a group of approximately four persons, dined in at the recently re-opened establishment.

It is understood that Smith, along with his group, tried out a few local dishes.

The singer even leaned in for a photo op with a fan at the popular food spot.

A source on the entertainment scene noted that Smith was staying in the Portland area.

--Denieca Brown