Broken pipeline causes water supply disruption in St Mary

ST MARY, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers served by its the Pottinger Spring water supply facility in St Mary to expect disruptions in their water supply over the next 72 hours.

The NWC said that a major pipeline leak near the Retreat Bridge in the parish has forced a shutdown of the facility.

The Company said that the leak has been isolated and the supply locked off but will require extensive excavation and pipeline work over the next 48-72 hours in order to complete the necessary repairs. Scheduled restoration time is 8:00 pm on Tuesday, April 13.

Customers are being advised that relief supply is now being provided for several hours from the storage facility. Where possible, people are encouraged to store water for use during the period of disruption.

Areas affected: Pottinger Spring, Bamboo Walk, Retreat, sections of Davis Town, sections of Rock Cottage, sections of Rio Nuevo and environs .