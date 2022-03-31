Bronx man nearly loses penis after injecting it with cocaine

A man nearly lost his penis after injecting it with cocaine, which left it black and rotted, according to a report by the American Journal of Case Reports.

The 35-year-old Hispanic man went to the ER with "excruciating" pain in his penis and scrotum three days after injecting the drug into a penile vein, doctors working in the Bronx, New York, said in the report.

On examining him, the doctor reportedly said his penis was swollen, black, ulcerated, and oozed a foul-smelling discharge.

It's alleged that this wasn't the first time he had chosen the mind-boggling method of delivering his high.

The man is said to have admitted to injecting cocaine into the dorsal vein at least twice in the past fortnight, although without any obvious problems.

He said he had a long history of intravenous drug use, and with most other injection sites damaged, he had turned to one of the only places left – his penis.

The man refused any surgery to cut away the dying tissue. He was treated with a cocktail of strong intravenous antibiotics for five days and then a further five days with oral ones, alongside wound care, according to the report.

His "clinical condition" slowly improved but unfortunately, the man refused drug rehabilitation treatment and was later "lost to follow-up", the doctors said.