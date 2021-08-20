Bronze for Jamaica's Kavian Kerr at World Athletics U20 Champs

Bronze for Jamaica's Kavian Kerr at World Athletics U20 ChampsFriday, August 20, 2021
Nairobi, Kenya – Kavian Kerr won a bronze medal in the men's long jump at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya on Friday.
The Jamaican jumped a personal best 7.90m (0.9m/s) in a dramatic final.
Kerr was in last place after the first two rounds and rose to the occasion by producing his lifetime best effort in the third round to qualify for the top eight and got three more jumps.
It was the second medal for Jamaica after Tina Clayton won the women's 100m gold the day before.
His effort however knocked out his team mate Jordan Turner who was in eighth place at the time and ended up ninth with a best mark of 7.31m (-0.6m/s).
Kerr's performance matched Jamaica's best ever placing in the event after Wayne Pinnock also too bronze three years ago in Tampere, Finland.
He opened with 7.14m then fouled his second round jump and was in deep trouble before his last minute escape, then jumped 7.51m and 7.78m to end his competition.
France's Erwan Konate won with a world under-20 leading and personal best 8.12m (0.4m/s) with Colombia's Jhon Andres Berrio taking the silver with 7.97m (-0.4m/s)
-Paul A Reid
