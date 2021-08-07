Bronze for Jamaica in women's 4x400m in Tokyo

Bronze for Jamaica in women's 4x400m in TokyoSaturday, August 07, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan – A strong anchor leg from 400m finalist Candice McLeod led the Jamaican women to the bronze medal in the women's 4x400m relay on Saturday's final day of competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
The quartet which also included Roneisha McGregor, Janieve Russell and Shericka Jackson, clocked 3:21.24 for the podium spot in a deep field that was led by a powerful United States team that took the gold in 3:16.85 seconds, followed by Poland which ran a national record 3:20.53 for the silver.
The American team comprised 400m hurdles gold medallist and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin; 400m bronze medal winner Allyson Felix; 400m hurdles silver medallist Dalilah Muhammad and 800m gold medallist Athing Mu.
The Jamaican team battled Canada throughout the race until the final leg where McLeod held her composure, passed her in the home stretch and ran away for the bronze.
It was the fifth women's 4x400m for Jamaica, added to four previous silver medals.
Jamaica was without Stephenie Ann McPherson who suffered an injury in the 400m final the previous day.
-Paul A Reid
